AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Top bankers give mixed views on global risks at summit

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
Follow us

HONG KONG: There are growing signs inflation could be brought under control, top bankers said at a summit in Hong Kong Wednesday, but geopolitical risks will continue to inject volatility and a global recession is still on the cards.

The event drew around 250 participants including the heads of some of the world’s largest banks.

Few panel speakers opted to address in any detail the increasingly complex financial risks in China, but they did offer an assessment of the wider global economy facing testing times.

“My gut is the central banks will, in aggregate, tame inflation,” Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said.

“It’s highly improbable we’ll get back to the kind of one to two percent inflation we enjoyed before this crisis, more like around four percent over the next few years, and we’ll have to deal with that.”

UBS group chair Colm Kelleher said that earning multiples in the United States are beginning to be revised and valuations in certain areas are attracting funds.

“There is a feeling that you know, the central banks will get this under control and then there will be there will be bright spots for investing,” Kelleher said.

But he was negative about Europe’s prospects and said businesses are watching closely as to whether China will move away from its strict Covid-19 controls.

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said that the global economy is undergoing a rebalancing period, which in the past usually takes between two to four quarters.

“There’s still a significant amount of uncertainty but as we get into 2023... I think you’ll see issuers and capital allocators meet again in the middle,” he said.

“We’re now in a period of quantitative tightening. And all of this, combined with inflation and a very quick tightening of monetary conditions, makes the world more volatile, more uncertain,” he added.

Former governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney painted one of the more stark portraits. .

Bank of England Morgan Stanley UBS Goldman Sachs James Gorman

Comments

1000 characters

Top bankers give mixed views on global risks at summit

China to help stabilise Pak economy: Xi

Power sector: Circular debt touching Rs2.6trn mark

RMB clearance: SBP signs MoU with Chinese bank

Shounter hydropower project: Saudi Fund’s financing available, Ecnec told

Two financing agreements signed with World Bank

Wood, timber import: certain conditions suspended

Jul-Oct trade deficit narrows down 26.59pc

Fed delivers big rate hike

Modarabas: NA body voices its concerns over fraudulent schemes

SC terms ICSID award in Reko Diq case a ‘nuclear bomb’

Read more stories