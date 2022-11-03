AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
Pakistan

Hearing of money laundering, Park Lane cases adjourned

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of mega money laundering and Park Lane cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and others without proceedings as the tenure of Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan ended.

Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan during his tenure heard the mega money laundering case against Mr Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others, as well as the Park Lane case against him and others.

The tenure of judge Azam Khan expired on October 27.

The court adjourned the hearing of both cases till December 7.

The NAB had nominated Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai, Anwar Majid, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Taha Raza, Arif Khan, Muhammad Umair, Syed Hussain Faisal Shah Jamote, Azam Wazir Khan, Nimr Majid, Mustafa Z Majid, Ali Kemal Malik, M Younas Kudwavi, Zain Malik, Haji Haroon, Khawaja Muhammad Salman Younus, Pir Darvesh Khan, Imran Khan, Muhammad Aurangzeb, and Bilal Shaikh, in the supplementary reference filed in connection with mega money laundering case.

Those who were nominated by the NAB in the supplementary reference filed in connection with the Park Lane case included, Zardari, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, director Park Lane Company, M/s Park Lane Estate (Private) Limited, Muhammad Iqbal Khan Noori director M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Hanif Accountant M/s Park Lane Estate, M/s Parthenon (Pvt) Limited, an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the Companies Ordinance 1984, and Hussain Lawai, former president Arif Habib Bank, and the Summit Bank.

The other accused included Abdul Ghani Majid, shareholder/director Regent Service (Pvt) Ltd multiple companies known as Omni Group, Khawaja Anwar Majid shareholder director Omni Group, Taha Raza public relationship manager Arif Habib Bank now Summit Bank, Farooq Abdullah area branch manager HBL, UzairNaeem former AVP Summit Bank, M/s Tracom (Pvt) Ltd through GM south-an incorporated entity bearing certificate of incorporation under the provision of the companies office, Muhammad Saleem Faisal General Manager (GM) M/s Tracom (Pvt) Limited, and Zahir Ismail.

NAB MONEY LAUNDERING Asif Ali Zardari accountability court Park Lane cases

