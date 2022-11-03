PD suspends tank lorries’ upgradation till inception of White Oil Pipeline

ISLAMABAD: The Petroleum Division has suspended the upgradation of tank lorries for transportation of highly inflammable petroleum products from Karachi to the rest of the country till the inception of the White Oil Pipeline.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) will reassess the requirements for tank lorries after the inception of the White Oil Pipeline for multi-product movement.

The Petroleum Division has allowed the Ogra and the NHA non-compliant tank lorries till the commencement of multi-product movement through white oil pipeline. The matter has been taken up with the Ogra on December 8, 2021 and action will be taken accordingly.

All the PSO tank lorries are equipped with trackers.

All existing road transport vehicles, containers and equipment used for the transportation of petroleum products shall be upgraded to conform to the requirements of these standards within five years from the date on which standards are made effective from 2016.

At present, the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has 3,200 Ogra and National Highway Authority (NHA) compliant tank lorries which are sufficient to meet the need of PSO. However, the tank lories which are termed as non-compliant also conformed to the safety standards as per government-issued fitness certificates as well as 3rd party inspection report.

The PSO was transporting PMG from Keamari, Karachi to upcountry depots at 22 approved locations through 8,197 enlisted tank lorries provided by 443 registered cartage contractors.

Out of these tank lorries, 2,663 tank lorries were Ogra compliant, whereas, 5,534 tank lorries were not complying with the instructions of the Ogra. There was no such arrangement for monitoring of their movements, accidents and actual delivery to destination.

Similarly, petroleum products from bulk oil depots/terminals to retail outlets were being transported through the Ogra non-compliant tank lorries in violation of the technical standards of the SRP.

