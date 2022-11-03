US hopes next Israel government ensures 'tolerance'

WASHINGTON: The United States said Wednesday it hoped officials in the next Israeli government would respect minority rights as Benjamin Netanyahu looked set to return to power with far-right allies.

The US relationship with Israel "has always been based on our shared interests, but importantly our shared values," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

"We hope that all Israeli government officials will continue to share the values of an open, democratic society including tolerance and respect for all in civil society, particularly for minority groups," he said, without commenting directly on the election results.