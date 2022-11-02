AGL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
AVN 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.11%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.15%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.11%)
EFERT 81.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.32%)
EPCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.65%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
FFL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.19%)
FLYNG 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.71%)
GGGL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
GGL 15.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.51%)
GTECH 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
KEL 2.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 71.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.2%)
PAEL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.42%)
PRL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.77%)
TPL 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.59%)
TPLP 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.25%)
TREET 22.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.58%)
TRG 116.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.53%)
UNITY 20.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.73%)
WAVES 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
BR100 4,179 Increased By 14 (0.34%)
BR30 15,382 Decreased By -40.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 41,945 Increased By 135.9 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,349 Increased By 62.8 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks dip ahead of Fed announcement

AFP Published 02 Nov, 2022 07:16pm
Follow us

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks declined early Wednesday as markets digested solid private-sector hiring data and looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve decision.

US firms added 239,000 jobs in October, according to payroll firm ADP, which was above expectations and comes as investors have been hoping for signs of a slowing US economy that could lead the Fed to moderate its aggressive stance towards combatting inflation.

The US central bank is expected to again lift interest rates by 0.75 percentage point later Wednesday, but investors would like Fed Chair Jerome Powell to signal a smaller hike at next month’s meeting.

US stocks rebound amid improving sentiment for equities

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.4 percent at 32,507.91.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.5 percent to 3,838.41, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.4 percent to 10,847.99.

Among individual companies, CVS Health rose 3.6 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings and announcing an agreement to pay $5 billion to settle opioid claims.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, which announced a similar agreement, rose 1.4 percent.

Wall Street US stocks S&P500

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks dip ahead of Fed announcement

China's Xi says will support Pakistan in stabilising its financial situation

China to export high-speed train technology to Pakistan

Not government’s stance to initiate talks with PTI, says Rana Sanaullah

Islamabad Police says officers working according to law, vows to protect citizens' lives, properties

Rupee depreciates 0.35%, settles at 221.43 against US dollar

SC gives lifeline to Imran Khan in contempt case

Third successive gain: KSE-100 up 0.33% after China pledges assistance to Pakistan

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram services restored after brief outage

COAS Bajwa visits Army Strategic Forces Command headquarters

Kohli stars as India beat Bangladesh to stand on brink of T20 semi-finals

Read more stories