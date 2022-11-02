Certified seed availability: Track-and-trace system on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The government is introducing a digitised track-and-trace system right from seed companies to the growers to ensure the availability of certified seeds in the market under the Kissan Package announced by the prime minister on Monday.

The government, to rehabilitate the agriculture sector and to ensure food security in the country, has decided that free of cost distribution of 1.2 million bags of certified wheat seeds amongst farmers in flood-affected areas, which would cost Rs6.6 billion while to ensure the availability of certified seeds in the market, the government is introducing a digitised track-and-trace system right from seed companies to the growers.

The government has also decided that additional one million metric tons of wheat would be provided to provinces till April 2023 to meet their additional requirements.

According to the prime minister’s package prepared by the Finance Division most advanced Bt-cotton seed technology is being introduced in Pakistan.

This will result in 20 per cent increase in yield and reduce the cost of production.

The government will enforce grading of cotton, enabling farmers to get premium price for good quality seed cotton.

In addition, the government has imported 200,000 tons of urea. Another 300,000 tons will be imported till December 2023. It will ensure sufficient urea supply for Rabi and Kharif crops.

The government is also considering that, (i) cotton intervention price may be enhanced from Rs5,700 per 40kg to Rs7,000 per 40kg; (ii) subsidised/ reduced electricity tariff for agri consumers, (iii) waive off/ deferment of pending tube-well electricity bills and to reduce the burden of high electricity bills, a package to solarise tube-wells is being prepared, details of which will be shared, separately.

The Kissan Package also included a reduction in the sale price of DAP 50kg bag from Rs14,000 to Rs11,200, allowing the import of 3-5 years old tractors, GST exemption on agriculture machinery (harvesters, planters, grain dryers, etc) and relaxing requirement of collateral for bank financing of farm machinery on the pattern of motor vehicles.

Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) will enhance focus on providing credit to small farmers and Produce Index Unit (PIU) would be increased from 4,000 to 10,000 for higher bankability of agricultural land.

The government’s focus is on restoring livelihoods in flood-affected areas in the next crop cycle (Rabi, November-April). For the purpose, a number of interventions will target subsistence farmers in such areas.

Talking points for the Prime Minister on Kissan Package also noted that the unprecedented floods in the country have caused enormous damage to the infrastructure and livelihoods of a great majority of the rural population, besides loss of thousands of precious human lives and livestock.

One-third of the country got inundated, 33 million people have been affected and eight million people have been displaced.

It added that loss to the economy stands at Rs3.3 trillion (US$ 15.2 billion) as estimated jointly by the government of Pakistan, the Asian Development Bank, the European Union, the UNDP, and the World Bank and agriculture, food and livestock damage was assessed at Rs800 billion (US$3.7 billion).

