CM felicitates PBA office-bearers

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has congratulated Shakeel Masood Hussain on being elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Broadcasters Association.

In his congratulatory message, the CM congratulated the newly elected Senior Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rahman, Vice Chairman Ahmad Zuberi, Secretary General Mian Amir Mehmood, Joint Secretary Muhammad Athar Qazi, Finance Secretary Ghulam Nabi Murai, and extended good wishes to them. It is hoped that the new body will use all its abilities for the development of the media industry while playing a vigorous role in solving the problems of PBA, the CM added.

Pakistan Broadcasters Association is the highest body in the media industry and it goes without saying that the role of the media in delivering authentic information to the people is undeniable. Responsible and fact-based journalism also strengthens democracy and the citizens, the CM said.

