Tickets for Pak-England Test series available online

Muhammad Saleem Published 02 Nov, 2022 04:37am
LAHORE: With less than a month remaining to the start of the historic Test Series between Pakistan and England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Tuesday announced ticket prices for the first Test, which will be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium from December 1 to 5.

Ticket prices for the Imran Khan, Javed Akhtar, Javed Miandad and Azhar Mahmood Stands – the four VIP Enclosures – have been fixed at Rs 500, while the Premier Enclosures, which include Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Miran Bakhsh and Yasir Arafat Stands, have been fixed at Rs 250 each day.

Tickets will be available online on Wednesday at 1 PST on https://pcb.bookme.pk/ Payments can be made using Easypaisa/ Jazzcash / credit card / NIFT options, while helpline number is 042 111 BOOKME. The tickets will be delivered to the buyers on the provided addresses.

The Rawalpindi Test will be the first between the two sides in Pakistan since 2005, and their first-ever meeting at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in the traditional format, which has to date staged 12 Tests since December 1993. Since the revival of international cricket in 2019, Pakistan have played four Tests at this venue against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and Australia, winning two and drawing two.

The Rawalpindi Test, as well as the Multan (December 9 to 13) and Karachi (December 17 to 21) matches will be part of the ICC World Test Championship and ticket prices for these two matches will be announced in due course. Pakistan are fifth on the table with a 4-3 record in four out of a maximum of six series (51.85 percent), while England are 7-8 in five series (38.6 percent). Australia and South Africa are occupying the top two positions with success percentages of 70 and 60, respectively.

PCB Imran Khan Test series Pak England cricket online tickets Pindi Cricket Stadium

