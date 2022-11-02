UN selects Punjab IGP as police adviser

LAHORE: Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar has been selected by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres as the Police Adviser for the Department of Peace Operations.

A police spokesperson said on Tuesday that the UN secretary general has officially announced the appointment of Faisal Shahkar as Police Adviser. According to details, the appointment of Punjab IGP Faisal Shahkar as a Police Advisor to the United Nations is a great honour for Pakistan because he is the first Pakistani to be elected to this position and previously people from European and Western countries were appointed to this position.

The spokesperson said Faisal Shahkar is a senior officer of the Pakistan Police Service (PPS) who has about 30 years of experience as a PPS officer and nine years of working experience with the United Nations Headquarters and various field duties at the United Nations.

In the past, Faisal had served as Team Leader in the United Nations Standing Police Capacity. He also remained posted in the United Nations Police Division from 2005 to 2008 and from 2011 to 2013. Faisal Shahkar has also served in Liberia and Bosnia Herzegovina for more than three years under the United Nations Mission.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi congratulated the Punjab IGP on being selected as the Police Advisor at the United Nations. They expressed that the selection of a Pakistani senior police officer as an advisor in the Department of Peace Operations is a recognition of our professional abilities in the United Nations.

