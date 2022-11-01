AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
Pakistan

Rana urges PTI to shun riotous agenda, find political solutions

  • Interior Minister says Imran wants bloodshed in the capital
BR Web Desk Published November 1, 2022 Updated November 1, 2022 06:13pm
Follow us

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Tuesday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership to shun the riotous agenda and sit with other political parties to find a political solution to the crisis, Aaj News reported.

"Imran Khan has failed to gather the support of the masses during his first five days of the long march, or I should say 'Fitna March'. Therefore, the PTI chief should shun his policy of destabilization and sit with political forces," he said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad.

Sanaullah said it was unfortunate that a certain section has become a victim of former prime minister Imran Khan’s propaganda.

He said the PTI chairman claimed to have gathered a "sea of people" in his long march, however, people from Lahore to Gujranwala have rejected his march.

"Only 3,000 to 4,000 people have been left until the march reached Gujranwala," the interior minister claimed.

Taking a dig at Imran Khan, Sanaullah said that the PTI chairman uses abusive language in his speeches during the march, adding that people won’t be betrayed by his madness.

“An investigation is being carried out into the Ehsaas program and you all will be caught red-handed,” the minister said and added that 8,000 families had been sent money through the Ehsaas program during the elections.

Sanaullah claimed Faisal Vawda held the press conference on the instructions of Imran Khan, which was meant to send a warning to the government.

"First they had Faisal Vawda hold a presser to frighten the federal government, then suspended his party membership without letting him explain his position."

The minister said Imran Khan wanted bloodshed in the capital, and his intentions were exposed by Ali Amin Gandapur's leaked audio call.

He urged the coalition government to allow the issuance of ammunition to the law-enforcing agencies so that they could counter "PTI's strategy of bloodshed."

Faisal Vawda interior minister Long march Rana Sanaullah

