AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
Pfizer raises sales estimates for COVID vaccine by $2 billion

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:26pm
Follow us

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised its full-year estimates for sales of its COVID-19 vaccine by $2 billion to $34 billion, encouraged by demand for its new bivalent booster shots.

The company maintained its full-year sales forecast for COVID-19 pill Paxlovid at $22 billion.

Even as demand for original coronavirus vaccines falls in parts of the world, the rollout of Pfizer’s Omicron-tailored boosters is underway in the United States and Europe.

“Our COVID-19 franchises will remain multi-billion-dollar revenue generators for the foreseeable future,” Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said as part of prepared remarks ahead of a conference call.

Study confirms AstraZeneca jab’s higher risk of very rare clot

The company reported third-quarter sales of $22.60 billion, beating the analysts’ estimate of $21.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

drugmaker Pfizer COVID 19 Covid vaccine

