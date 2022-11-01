AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.03%)
ANL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.83%)
AVN 80.30 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (7.21%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
EFERT 81.05 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.53%)
EPCL 53.55 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.81%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.18%)
FFL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.99%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.97%)
GGGL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
GGL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.67%)
GTECH 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
KEL 2.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.31%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
MLCF 27.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.81%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.13%)
PIBTL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.07%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.06%)
TPL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (10.29%)
TPLP 17.80 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (7.75%)
TREET 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.77%)
TRG 118.11 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (7.67%)
UNITY 20.59 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (5.32%)
WAVES 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.2%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (12.78%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 74.1 (1.81%)
BR30 15,423 Increased By 495.9 (3.32%)
KSE100 41,809 Increased By 544 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,286 Increased By 224.9 (1.49%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits near 10-week closing high on Black Sea supply worries

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 04:42pm
Follow us

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures climbed for a second straight day on Tuesday to close at a near 10-week high, as Russia backtracking from a Black Sea grains export deal raised concerns over global edible oil supplies.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 187 ringgit, or 4.61%, to 4,241 ringgit ($895.67) a tonne, its highest closing since Aug. 25.

Grain was flowing out of Ukraine at a record pace on Monday under an initiative led by the United Nations, aimed at easing global food shortages despite Russia warning it was risky to continue after it suspended its participation in the pact.

Sunflower oil shipments from the Black Sea region have been hampered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and could be further disrupted by Russia’s latest move.

Palm ends higher after Russia pulls out of Black Sea export corridor

Indonesia has extended its policy of waiving a palm oil export levy until the end of this year, unless the palm oil reference price breaks $800 per tonne, the economic ministry said on Monday.

“Malaysian crude palm oil will be attractive for the export markets; however, demand for refined products will pivot lower due to cheaper values from Indonesia,” said Paramalingam Supramaniam, director at Selangor-based brokerage Pelindung Bestari.

Dalian’s most active soyoil contract rose 2.4%, while its palm oil contract jumped 4.9%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil futures palm oil export Palm oil price Palm oil market

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits near 10-week closing high on Black Sea supply worries

CPI-based inflation jumps in October, clocks in at 26.6%

Rupee records marginal gain, settles at 220.65 against US dollar

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' as he arrives in China

Oil up more than 1% as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

Tesla plans mass production start for Cybertruck at end of 2023

After Atlas Honda, Pak Suzuki also jacks up motorcycle prices in Pakistan

French ambassador calls on COAS, discusses regional security situation

Death toll rises to 135 in Indian bridge collapse as rescue operations continue

ECC allows Russian wheat import on G2G basis

Read more stories