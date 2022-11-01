Day 5: Pumped up Imran says capital police to side with him when march reaches Islamabad

A charged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Tuesday that when his march reaches Islamabad, the capital police with side with him as "they too are against thieves," Aaj News reported.

Criticising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, the PTI chief said that the PML-N leader’s “time has come now”.

Earlier on Tuesday, Imran challenged Nawaz Sharif to an election face-off, vowing to defeat the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo in his own constituency.

“I challenge Nawaz that I will defeat him at his own constituency if he contests elections again,” Imran said while addressing the public on the fifth day of what his political party calls the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’.

The PTI resumed its fifth day of the long march after party chairman Imran reached Gujranwala, renewing his call for the announcement of general elections.

He further stated that the rights of a nation that is shackled by slavery are always violated and hence, there is a need for Pakistan to attain true freedom now.

The PTI chairman said that the rule of law favoured the powerful in Pakistan.

“Moreover, scripts are given to the government from foreign nations ordering not to purchase cheaper oil from Russia,” he said. “India is buying cheaper Russian oil but the present government needs a NOC before any step.”

He also stated that the events of 1971 were being repeated in Pakistan.

“I saw the country split into two parts in 1971. It happened because the largest political party was not given its due mandate,” he said. “Nawaz and Zardari are making efforts to trigger a fight between largest political party and establishment. This is a conspiracy against Pakistan.

“I will target Zardari after the long march because the people of Sindh have witnessed severe oppression,” Imran said.

Change in long-march route

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry had earlier said that the march will begin and end at Gujranwala.

“On November 2, we will begin moving from Pindi Bypass and approach Lakhar from Rahwali,” he said. “On November 3, we intend to reach Gujrat and we will stay at Moonis Elahi’s home.”

Earlier, PTI had planned to reach Islamabad by Sunday but this no longer seems possible, he stressed.

The party has also revisited its plan and it will no longer visit Sialkot because that will delay the arrival in Islamabad.

“The container is moving at a slow pace because the public is on foot,” he said.

Day 4: PTI ends long march activities, says journey to resume from Gujranwala tomorrow

Earlier, the PTI chief had ruled out talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“There is no point discussing anything with Shehbaz as he has no power,” Imran said while talking to Aaj News in Gujranwala’s Eminabad on the fourth day of his party's long march. “The establishment has the power.

"Shehbaz does what he is told by [the party chief] Nawaz Sharif," he claimed, adding that "even his [prime minister] party doesn’t take him seriously."

"What can we discuss with him?" he asked.

'General elections to be held on time in accordance with constitution'

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said general elections will be held as per schedule in accordance with the constitution.

In a video statement, she alleged that Imran intends to trigger “chaos and anarchy” in the country.

Aurangzeb further said the PML-N knows how to deal with the long march and Imran will go home before reaching the federal capital.