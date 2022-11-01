AGL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.76%)
ANL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.4%)
AVN 75.62 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.96%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
EFERT 80.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
EPCL 52.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.48%)
FCCL 14.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.48%)
FFL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.58%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
GGGL 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
GTECH 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 2.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.84%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.06%)
MLCF 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.83%)
OGDC 70.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.33%)
PAEL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
PRL 16.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.95%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.96%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TPLP 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.57%)
TREET 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.83%)
TRG 111.07 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (1.25%)
UNITY 19.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.05%)
WAVES 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.51%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 34.8 (0.85%)
BR30 15,068 Increased By 141.2 (0.95%)
KSE100 41,512 Increased By 247.5 (0.6%)
KSE30 15,173 Increased By 111.6 (0.74%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

U.S. judge says Penguin Random House book merger cannot go forward

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 01:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Follow us

WASHINGTON: A planned $2.2 billion merger of Penguin Random House, the world's largest book publisher, and rival Simon & Schuster cannot go forward, a U.S. judge ruled on Monday.

Judge Florence Pan of the U.S. District Court for theDistrict of Columbia, said in a brief order that she found the Justice Department had shown the deal may substantially lessen competition "in the market for the U.S. publishing rights to anticipated top-selling books."

Unlike most merger fights, which are focused on what consumers pay, this one focused on authors' earnings. The government argued the deal should be stopped because it would lead to less competition for blockbuster books and lower advances for authors who earn $250,000 or more.

Prince Harry's memoir to be published in January, titled 'Spare'

Penguin Random House said the decision was "unfortunate,"and said it would "immediately request an expedited appeal." It said it considered the deal pro-competitive.

Penguin writers include cookbook author Ina Garten and novelists Zadie Smith and Danielle Steele, while Simon & Schuster publishes Stephen King, Jennifer Weiner and Hillary Rodham Clinton, among others.

Penguin is owned by German media group Bertelsmann SE & Co while Paramount Global owns Simon & Schuster.

"The proposed merger would have reduced competition, decreased author compensation, diminished the breadth, depth, and diversity of our stories and ideas, and ultimately impoverished our democracy," U.S. Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter said in a statement.

Sri Lankan author Shehan Karunatilaka wins Booker Prize

The U.S. Justice Department had filed a lawsuit aimed at stopping the deal in November 2021.

In hearings held in August, the government argued that the largest five publishers control 90% of the market, and a combined Penguin and Simon & Schuster would control nearly half of the market for publishing rights to blockbuster books while its nearest competitors would be less than half its size.

Penguin Random House lawyer Daniel Petrocelli, who defeated the government in a previous merger challenge, argued during the trial that the deal would have "enormous benefits" for readers and authors alike because the imprints, or brands, owned by the two giants would continue to compete against each other.

Best-selling author Stephen King, who testified during the three-week trial, took issue with this pledge. "You might as well say you're going to have a husband and wife bidding against each other for the same house. It's kind of ridiculous," King told the court.

The top five publishers are Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Macmillan, Simon & Schuster and Hachette, with Walt Disney Co and Amazon.com Inc also in the market. HarperCollins is owned by News Corp.

Why English audiences have the toughest time with Shakespeare

Pan was nominated to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by President Joe Biden, who then nominated her to the appeals court in Washington. She was confirmed in September.

Amazon Inc Walt Disney Co Hillary Clinton Penguin Random House Simon & Schuster News Corp

Comments

1000 characters

U.S. judge says Penguin Random House book merger cannot go forward

ECC allows Russian wheat import on G2G basis

Intra-day update: rupee maintains winning momentum against US dollar

US supports peaceful upholding of constitutional, democratic principles in Pakistan: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz to discuss 'CPEC revitalisation' as he leaves for China

Oil up more than 1% as weaker dollar offsets China COVID-19 concerns

Death toll rises to 135 in Indian bridge collapse as rescue operations continue

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Big farmer relief package announced

Read more stories