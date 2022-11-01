AGL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (7.93%)
ANL 9.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.95%)
AVN 75.85 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.86%)
EFERT 81.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
EPCL 52.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.46%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.47%)
FFL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.46%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.07%)
GGGL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.17%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.45%)
GTECH 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.6%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
KEL 2.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 29.08 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.05%)
MLCF 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.4%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.33%)
PAEL 15.61 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
PRL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.62%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.25%)
TPL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TPLP 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.42%)
TREET 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
TRG 111.60 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
UNITY 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.71%)
WAVES 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 4,138 Increased By 46.6 (1.14%)
BR30 15,150 Increased By 223.3 (1.5%)
KSE100 41,626 Increased By 361.1 (0.88%)
KSE30 15,215 Increased By 153.2 (1.02%)
Indian bond yields dip on subdued oil ahead of central bank meets

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields edged lower on Tuesday, following a further pullback in oil prices and selling pressure that was seen in the previous session.

The major focus, however, will remain on central bank meetings scheduled later this week, including of the US Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India.

The benchmark Indian 10-year government bond yield was at 7.4234% as of 0540 GMT, after ending five basis points (bps) higher at 7.4454% on Monday.

“There is some recovery today in bond prices as oil is somewhat lower, and even the US yields are not rising much beyond 4%,” a trader with a private bank said.

Global oil prices have remained subdued and traders expect a further decline as more extensive COVID-19 curbs in China raised fears of slowing fuel demand in the world’s second-largest oil consumer.

Indian bond yields seen little changed; US Fed, RBI in focus

The benchmark Brent crude contract was at $93.40 per barrel. India is one of the largest importers of crude oil and the price moves have a direct impact on inflation.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s policy decision is due on Wednesday, with broad expectations of a fourth consecutive 75-bps rate hike. However, its future guidance and commentary will be key.

The 10-year US Treasury yield was trading at 4.02%, after hitting 4.11% on Monday. Traders are awaiting the outcome of the RBI’s monetary policy meeting on Thursday, which, Reuters reported, was most likely to discuss the central bank’s response to the government after failing to meet its inflation target for three quarters in a row.

India’s retail inflation stood at 7.41% in September, well above the 2%-6% target band for the ninth straight month. Meanwhile, seven Indian states are expected to raise 107.13 billion Indian rupees ($1.30 billion) through the sale of bonds later in the day.

