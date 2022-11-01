AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
Consumers' complaints: Nepra assails Gepco, Lesco

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has grilled Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) and Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) for not resolving issues of their consumers.

These issues were raised at an online open Kutchery, officiated by Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqi and Member KP Maqsood Anwar Khan. Chief Executives Officers (CEOs) of both Discos responded to the questions raised by the regulator and consumers.

The issue of over-billing to agriculture consumers in Sambrial (Sialkot) was also raised by one of the consumers to meet revenue collection targets given by the Power Division. CEO, Gepco, Muhammad Ayub acknowledged that the complaint of consumers was accurate which has been ratified. He further stated that Letter of Explanation (LoE) has been issued to the concerned meter reader.

Chairman Nepra also expressed his concern on issuance of inflated bills to consumers and stressed that consumed units only be charged to the consumers.

He further stated that Discos should not charge repair cost of burnt transformers from consumers as the regulator allows O&M cost to them.

According to Nepra’s official statement, consumers complained about over-billing, electricity connections and non-payment of electricity bills on time. Consumers also complained of bad transformer replacement and low voltage.

The Authority directed the regional offices of Nepra to make monitoring of the concerned Discos more effective. The Authority also urged the concerned Discos to complete the earthing of the electricity pole as soon as possible. “If earthing is not completed, the Authority will take strict action against any loss of life,” said Chairman Nepra.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

