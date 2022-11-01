AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JLI bags AsiaMoney Award

Recorder Report Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Jubilee Life Insurance (JLI), the largest private sector insurer in Pakistan, has extended its list of notable acknowledgments with AsiaMoney Award 2022. AsiaMoney is a prestigious platform that adjudges financial performance of companies on a set of strict criteria to ascertain the most outstanding companies in various countries.

Jubilee Life Insurance is the first and the only life insurance company in Pakistan to win this prestigious award.

Commenting on these achievements, Jubilee Life Insurance MD & CEO Javed Ahmed said, “At Jubilee Life Insurance, our goal has always been to excel at all fronts. Besides exceptional achievement on the financial side, we are making headways on other avenues as well.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Jubilee Life Insurance JLI Asiamoney award JLI financial performance

Comments

1000 characters

JLI bags AsiaMoney Award

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Big farmer relief package announced

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

PM leaves for China today

Police declares Chinese residences in Karachi ‘vulnerable establishments’

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

Read more stories