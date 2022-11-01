JLI bags AsiaMoney Award

ISLAMABAD: Jubilee Life Insurance (JLI), the largest private sector insurer in Pakistan, has extended its list of notable acknowledgments with AsiaMoney Award 2022. AsiaMoney is a prestigious platform that adjudges financial performance of companies on a set of strict criteria to ascertain the most outstanding companies in various countries.

Jubilee Life Insurance is the first and the only life insurance company in Pakistan to win this prestigious award.

Commenting on these achievements, Jubilee Life Insurance MD & CEO Javed Ahmed said, “At Jubilee Life Insurance, our goal has always been to excel at all fronts. Besides exceptional achievement on the financial side, we are making headways on other avenues as well.”

