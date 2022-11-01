AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Biden, ‘outraged’ by oil company profits

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden, who has expressed outrage at oil companies making record profits while Americans pay high fuel prices, will make a statement on the issue at the White House on Monday, the White House said.

Biden will speak at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) in response “to reports over recent days of major oil companies making record-setting profits even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump for the American people,” the White House said in a statement.

Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to boost taxes on the sector.

Biden, whose Democratic party is struggling to maintain control of the US Congress in midterm elections as voters fret about inflation, on Friday blasted oil companies for their steady refusal to pass profits along to consumers by lowering prices.

During a Democratic fundraiser in Philadelphia, he suggested additional actions were coming, but White House officials have declined to provide details.

Biden said six of the largest oil companies made $70 billion in profit during the last quarter, with some doubling their earnings. Exxon, for instance, reported profit of $18.7 billion in 90 days, nearly triple what it made in all of 2021, he said.

“I’m going to keep harping on it. They talk about me picking on them.

They ain’t seen nothing yet,” Biden said. “I mean it. It outrages me.” Biden said the price of gasoline would come down another 50 cents if oil companies were making the average profit seen in the past 20 years, which would take the price below $3.00 a gallon. The price of gasoline and overall high inflation are a political stumbling block for Democratic congressional candidates in the upcoming midterm elections.

Joe Biden Exxon Mobil Corp Chevron Corp fuel prices

Comments

1000 characters

Biden, ‘outraged’ by oil company profits

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Big farmer relief package announced

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

PM leaves for China today

Police declares Chinese residences in Karachi ‘vulnerable establishments’

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

Read more stories