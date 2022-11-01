AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
PBA elects office-bearers

Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Pakistan Broadcasters Association held its Annual General Body Meeting on Monday. Majority of members from TV and Radio category were present at the meeting.

In addition to the permanent board members, the following three TV members were elected by the general body as directors on PBA Board in the Elected Member Category namely City-42 (Mohsin Raza Naqvi), Mehran TV (Ghulani Nabi Morai) and Neo TV (Chaudhry Abdul Rehnian).

The following Radio members were elected unopposed by the general body as directors on PBA Board+ADs-

FM-106.2 (Shahid Jamal), Radio Awaz (Mirza Muhammad Naeem), FM- 89 (Nazafreen S. Lakhani), FM-91 (Sara Taher Khan), and FM-107 (Sher Asfand Yar Khan).

Thereafter, the Board meeting was convened and the board elected the following new office bearers of PBA for the year 2022-2023:

All the office bearers were elected unopposed.

Designations Name

Chairman Shakeel Masud Hussain (Dawn News)

Senior Vice Chairman Mir Ibrahim Rahman (Geo TV)

Vice Chairman Ahmed Zuberi (Aaj TV)

Secretary General Mian Amer Mehmood (Dunya TV)

Joint Secretary Muhammad Ather Kazi (KTN)

Finance Secretary Ghulani Nabi Morai (Mehran TV)

