AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Nov 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Breast cancer awareness month observed across all Hashoo Hotels

Press Release Published 01 Nov, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: To mark Pink October, Hashoo Group, in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Cancer Research Centre, actively worked towards spreading awareness on the early detection of breast cancer.

Statistics show that one in every nine Pakistani women develops breast cancer at least once. It is possible to prevent thousands of deaths caused by breast cancer with early detection. Therefore, calling attention to this awareness remained the topmost corporate social responsibility of Hashoo Group during October.

This October marked the sixth consecutive year since Hashoo Group joined hands with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre for the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign to help raise awareness. Keeping the tradition alive, this year, the teams of Shaukat Khanum Memorial visited all of Hashoo Group’s hotels across Pakistan, including Pearl-Continental Hotels and Marriott Hotels.

During the visit, they educated staff, guests, and associates on the importance of early detection, self-examination, the symptoms of breast cancer, and the importance of having regular mammograms from age 40 onwards. In addition, awareness sessions on early cancer detection were conducted by qualified oncologists, including Dr Ayesha Hassan, Dr Safoora and Dr Maria Dastagir from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Cancer Research Centre. As a result, there was an increase in engagement and interaction compared to the previous years, which shows that such campaigns are breaking the cultural taboo.

The hotel facades were also lit up in pink lights, and a Pink Hi-Tea was arranged in the spirit of breast cancer awareness month at Pearl-Continental Hotels in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Bhurban, and Muzaffarabad, and the Marriott Hotels in Islamabad and Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Hashoo group Breast Cancer Awareness Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital

Comments

1000 characters

Breast cancer awareness month observed across all Hashoo Hotels

Agri sector lagging behind its potential: World Bank

Big farmer relief package announced

Pakistan, Russia fail to reach any accord

ECNEC okays ML-1 project upgrading, KCR

D-Chowk: ‘I was not aware of any undertaking,’ Imran Khan tells SC

Imran Khan says his caravan to reach Islamabad within 9 days

It’s time to build B2B ties with China: PM

PM leaves for China today

Police declares Chinese residences in Karachi ‘vulnerable establishments’

Out-of-court settlement: Govt agrees to revive 11 oil exploration licences

Read more stories