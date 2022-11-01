Pak Steel – Seven decades of production excellence

TEXT: Pak Steel is among the industry leaders in Pakistan’s steel sector and is backed by more than 70 years of production excellence, and virtues of honesty and fair trade as its core values. Since 1949, Pak Steel has proudly catered to the unique requirements of every customer segment while ensuring the highest quality standards in their specialty long products and light structural steel. Pak Steel maintains one of the largest corporate portfolios in Pakistan’s steel industry and have partaken in almost all flagship national infrastructure projects over the decades.

From humble beginnings in 1949, Pak Steel has evolved and grown resiliently, and now operates five fully fledged Industrial units in Islamabad, Hattar and Gujranwala with gross annual production capacity of 280,000 metric tonnes.

Pak Steel continues to evolve - and as a next step in its pursuit of excellence, has recently partnered with renowned Italian companies POMINI and AIC (AutomazioniIndustrialiCapitanio) to introduce the latest automation technologies in the long steel manufacturing sector. Pak Steel is setting up another major industrial unit at the Hattar Special Economic Zone (HSEZ) with an annual production capacity of 450,000 metric tonnes. The state-of-the-art manufacturing plant is being supplied by POMINI Long Rolling Mills, which has a history of 130 years and is one of the leading global suppliers of steel manufacturing equipment and technology since 1886. The plant features the latest technologies including four-way slitting, robotics, artificial intelligence, horizontal-vertical HV 5 series ring housingless stands, and direct continuous rolling at speeds upto 90 tons per hour. This project of Pak Steel is so far the largest investment by any Pakistani or foreign industrial group in the Hattar Special Economic Zone, and would generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Pak Steel puts special focus on community development, environment, sports and health as part of its organizational policy through various CSR initiatives, collaborations and training/internship programs etc. In an effort to build strong industry-academia engagement, Pak Steel recently collaborated with NUST to work together on joint theoretical and applied research projects aimed at improving industrial efficiency; as well as two-way facilitation with regards to recruitment including on-campus recruitment drives, job fairs, seminars, workshops, training, events, MTOs, etc. Pak Farid Park, E-7 is another key project undertaken by Pak Steel under the CSR ambit in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Capital Development Authority (CDA). Pak Steel also regularly supports and sponsors the Islamabad and Peshawar competitions of Global Student Entrepreneur Awards (GSEA) hosted by the Islamabad Chapter of Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) every year to support student entrepreneurs of Islamabad and KPK.

Pak Steel is striving to establish quality as the one and only competitive advantage in the local steel market; and add value to the entire manufacturing and industrial paradigm of Pakistan by raising the bar of production quality and efficiency through continuously learning and adopting the global best practices pertaining to the industry.

