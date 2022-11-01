Arshad Sharif’s death: Govt forms three-member inquiry commission

ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday formed a three-member inquiry commission headed by a pensioned judge of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Abdul Shakoor Paracha, to hold a thorough probe into brutal assassination of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya last week.

Sources said that the summary for the inquiry commission, which was moved by the interior ministry, was approved through circulation.

They said that additional inspector general (AIG) Dr Usman Anwar and Intelligence Bureau (IB) deputy director general Omar Shahid Hamid were included as members of the commission.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would provide secretariat support to the inquiry commission, they said, adding that the commission has been directed to submit its report within 30 days.

