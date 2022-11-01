Gold prices down

KARACHI: Gold prices on Monday opened downwards on the local market, traders said.

They declined by Rs 1,800 to Rs 150,000 per tola and by Rs 1,544 to Rs 128,600 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices were quoted for $1640 per ounce.

Silver was available for Rs 1,580 per tola and Rs 1354.60 per 10 grams, traders said.

