AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
CNERGY 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
EFERT 80.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.78%)
EPCL 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.19%)
FFL 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.97%)
FLYNG 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.62%)
GGL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
GTECH 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.22%)
HUMNL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.74%)
KEL 2.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.68%)
MLCF 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 69.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.47%)
PAEL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.05%)
PIBTL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.16%)
PRL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.3%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.86%)
TELE 9.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.02%)
TREET 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.23%)
TRG 109.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.11%)
UNITY 19.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.76%)
WAVES 10.47 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.05%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,091 Increased By 12.9 (0.32%)
BR30 14,927 Increased By 24.8 (0.17%)
KSE100 41,265 Increased By 124.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 15,061 Increased By 20.4 (0.14%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Middle East, North Africa seeing ‘gradual slowdown’: IMF

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2022 07:11pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Most of the Middle East and North Africa’s non-oil producing economies are experiencing a “gradual slowdown”, the International Monetary Fund said Monday, while resource-rich states are benefiting from high fossil fuel prices.

Despite soaring inflation and murky economic prospects worldwide, the IMF maintained its projection of 5.0 percent growth for the region in 2022, dropping to 3.6 percent in 2023.

But the figures, although higher than elsewhere in the world, don’t reflect the region’s “challenges”, Middle East and Central Asia director Jihad Azour told journalists in Dubai.

The Middle East and North Africa region varies wildly, from low-income states growing at just 0.8 percent to the wealthy Gulf monarchies that are running at 6.5 percent economic growth, according to the IMF.

IMF chief says 2023 aid pledges for Ukraine ‘sufficient’

“Almost two-thirds of the non-oil countries in the region are witnessing a gradual slowdown,” he said, presenting the IMF’s latest regional report which includes Iran but not Israel.

“(This) is expected because of the repercussions of the global slowdown and also the impact of monetary policy to address inflation, and the rise in interest rates.”

“The real issue is the combination of new vulnerabilities,” Azour said, highlighting inflation that is projected at 14.2 percent this year and to remain in double digits for the fourth straight year in 2023.

Even the Gulf countries will retreat to 3.6 percent growth next year on lower demand and production, the IMF said.

Underlining the sombre global outlook in the next 12-18 months, Azour urged the region’s governments to accelerate reforms and set up social security safety nets to protect their populations.

IMF Middle East North Africa

Comments

1000 characters

Middle East, North Africa seeing ‘gradual slowdown’: IMF

As PTI’s long march enters fourth day, Imran wants 'establishment to mediate negotiations'

Rupee ends depreciation run, settles with 0.72% gain against US dollar

Ukraine grain exports resume as Turkey fights to save deal

Visit to China aimed at enhancing trade, attracting FDI: PM Shehbaz

OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq given additional portfolio of law and justice

Indian rupee marks biggest monthly losing streak since 1985

Park View Enclave withdraws intention to acquire 51% stake in Silkbank

OGDC, PPL to participate in reconstituted Reko Diq project

Atlas Honda hikes bike prices by up to Rs15,000, new prices to come into effect from Nov 1

Read more stories