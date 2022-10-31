Curtains down on My Suzuki My Story Season 3

The final closure of the much-celebrated My Suzuki My Story Season 3 took place on October 28, 2022 in Lahore.

Shafaat Ali, a renowned artist, hosted the event with his high-spirited energy. There were speeches from the company’s top management including those from Masafumi Harano, MD Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd, and Aamir Shaffi, Functional Head of Marketing and Sales.

They shared the vision behind the campaign and recalled how the first season of this unique UGC campaign had started and how it has grown since.

The night also saw the launch of a new Bike, the Suzuki GSX 125.

Meanwhile, Hassan Ali was announced as the winner of the season and won the alluring Suzuki Swift. The first runner-up happened to be Abdur Rehman Palwa who won a Suzuki Alto 660cc. Third and fourth places were taken by Muhammad Niaz Khan and Aman Khattak, respectively, whereas Mustansir Billah claimed the fifth spot in the season.

My Suzuki My Story is a digital engagement campaign that looks to bring the brand and customer closer, a platform aimed for the audience to speak their minds about Suzuki. With the success of season 3, Suzuki Pakistan became the first automobile brand in Pakistan to have created a sustainable digital platform that is completely based on user-generated content.