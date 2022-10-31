AGL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.88%)
ANL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
AVN 75.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.6%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
EFERT 80.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.36%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.44%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.19%)
GGL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
GTECH 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.78%)
HUMNL 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.53%)
KEL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.32%)
MLCF 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
PAEL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.85%)
PIBTL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.14%)
PRL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.61%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.37%)
TPL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.94%)
TPLP 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TREET 21.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
TRG 110.59 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.93%)
UNITY 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WAVES 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.24%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 4,103 Increased By 24.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,008 Increased By 105.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 41,374 Increased By 234.1 (0.57%)
KSE30 15,118 Increased By 76.5 (0.51%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yields on Japan’s super-long notes fall after BOJ ramps up bond buying

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 11:45am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

TOKYO: Yields on super-long Japanese government bonds (JGBs) fell to multi-week lows on Monday after the Bank of Japan boosted its planned purchase of bonds with those maturities for November.

The 30-year JGB yield fell as low as 1.390%, its lowest since Oct. 7, and was last at 1.400%, down 4 basis points.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 4.5 basis points to 1.035%, its lowest since Oct. 12.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points to 1.620%.

The Japanese central bank increased the frequency of its offers to buy bonds with 10- and 25-year tenures as well as those with maturities of more than 25 years in November.

“More attention was paid to the fact that the central bank did not increase its purchase of shorter-ended notes,” said Makoto Suzuki, a senior strategist at Okasan Securities.

“Yields on longer-dated notes may not fall without declines in yields on shorter-dated notes.” The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.240%.

The five-year yield was also flat at 0.070%.

Bank of Japan sticks to easing despite yen pressure

The two-year JGBs were not traded and the yield stayed at -0.050%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.07 point to 148.84, with a trading volume of 9,361 lots.

Also read

JGB BOJ

Comments

1000 characters

Yields on Japan’s super-long notes fall after BOJ ramps up bond buying

Intra-day update: Rupee posts significant gain against US dollar

PM’s China visit comes amid grim challenges

Dollar strengthens as Fed expected to stay hawkish; yen fragile

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

Pakistan’s REER falls to 90.9 in September

OGDC, PPL to participate in reconstituted Reko Diq project

Metatech Health to raise over Rs400mn through right issue

Saudi Arabia may cut crude prices for Asia for Dec cargoes

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Read more stories