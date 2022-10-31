AGL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
Oct 31, 2022
China reports 2,898 new COVID cases for Oct 30 vs 2,105 a day earlier

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022
SHANGHAI: China reported 2,898 new COVID-19 infections on Oct. 30, of which 521 were symptomatic and 2,377 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

That is compared with 2,105 new cases a day earlier – 401 symptomatic and 1,704 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping fatalities at 5,226. As of Oct. 30, mainland China had confirmed 259,959 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported 16 symptomatic and eight asymptomatic cases, compared with 12 symptomatic and three asymptomatic case the previous day, local government data showed.

Financial hub Shanghai reported zero symptomatic and 10 asymptomatic cases, compared with no symptomatic and nine asymptomatic cases a day before, the local health authority reported.

The southern technology hub of Shenzhen reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections, versus 10 the day before.

China reports 1,658 new COVID cases for Oct 28 vs 1,506 a day earlier

Guangzhou, also in the south, reported 232 new locally transmitted symptomatic and 295 asymptomatic cases, compared with 66 symptomatic and 125 asymptomatic cases a day before, authorities in the city of nearly 19 million people said.

