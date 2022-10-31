AGL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
ANL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.44%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.73%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
GTECH 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.37%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.32%)
KEL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.64%)
MLCF 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
OGDC 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PAEL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.94%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
TPL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
TPLP 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
TREET 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
TRG 109.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.95%)
UNITY 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
WAVES 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 4,095 Increased By 16.7 (0.41%)
BR30 14,983 Increased By 81.1 (0.54%)
KSE100 41,316 Increased By 176 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,092 Increased By 50.8 (0.34%)
Nikkei tracks Wall Street’s robust finish, tech shares shine

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 09:53am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Monday, tracking a strong finish on Wall Street in the previous session, with technology heavyweights leading the charge.

The Nikkei index had risen 1.56% to 27,529.33 by the midday break, in what could be its biggest daily gain since Oct. 14.

The broader Topix had gained 1.25% to 1,922.71.

A robust, broad-based rally sent Wall Street to a sharply higher close on Friday, as encouraging economic data and sunnier forecasts fuelled investor risk appetite ahead of the Federal Reserve’s much-anticipated policy meeting later this week.

“Japanese shares tracked the robust finish of the US market and they are strong. But we can’t be optimistic,” said Shuji Hosoi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“There is speculation that a peak of Fed fund rates could be higher than expected, and the US Treasury yields rose on Friday. It is still uncertain how the Treasury yields will move, which is negative to equities.”

US Treasury yields rose on Friday after data showed underlying inflation pressures remain elevated, suggesting to the bond market that the Fed will stick with its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign.

Technology investor SoftBank Group provided the biggest gain to the Nikkei, rising 5.6%.

Uniqlo clothing store operator Fast Retailing rose 1.2% and chip-equipment maker Tokyo Electron climbed 1.6%. Companies with robust earnings outlooks rose.

Hitachi jumped 6.04% after the conglomerate raised its profit forecast.

Japan’s Nikkei sags as earnings, Wall St weigh; weekly gain intact

Alps Alpine surged more than 18% to become the top gainer on the Nikkei after the car navigation maker raised its profit forecast.

Keyence climbed 7.7% after sensor maker boosted annual dividend payouts as it reported profit gains.

There were 196 advancers on the Nikkei index against 25 decliners.

