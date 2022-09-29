AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
EPCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FCCL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
FFL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
GGGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.66%)
GTECH 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
PRL 17.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.03%)
TREET 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
TRG 125.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
UNITY 22.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.37%)
WAVES 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 15,564 Decreased By -45.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 41,105 Decreased By -330.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,379 Decreased By -125.7 (-0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo stocks close higher on US gains

AFP Published September 29, 2022 Updated September 29, 2022 12:16pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks closed higher Thursday as investors took heart from gains on Wall Street, where traders were reassured by a Bank of England intervention that helped push bond yields lower.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 0.95 percent, or 248.07 points, to close at 26,422.05, while the broader Topix index ended up 0.74 percent, or 13.65 points, to 1,868.80.

The dollar fetched 144.70 yen, against 144.11 yen in New York on Wednesday.

Tokyo investors were encouraged to buy stocks following Wall Street rallies after the Bank of England’s intervention in the British bond market reassured investors.

Following a historic slump in the pound, the BoE announced it was temporarily buying up long-dated UK government bonds “to restore orderly market conditions”.

In both Britain and the United States, the move pressured Treasury bond yields, which had risen sharply as central banks hiked interest rates. This prompted a flow of funds into stocks.

Tokyo shares close lower after Wall Street falls

In Tokyo, share prices have been on a downward trend “since the release of the US CPI (consumer price index)” earlier this month, Resona Bank said in a commentary.

“But it’s time for shares to bottom out,” also for technical reasons, the bank added.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group jumped 1.88 percent to 5,031 yen, Sony Group ended up 0.29 percent to 9,589 yen and Toyota added 0.26 percent to 1,958.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing jumped 2.17 percent to 79,560 yen.

Bank of England Japanese Yen Japan’s Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo stocks close higher on US gains

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Rupee, inflation, interest rates top wily Dar’s agenda

Oil prices drop as dollar strengthens, demand weakens

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Read more stories