AGL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
ANL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 52.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.44%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.73%)
GGL 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
GTECH 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.37%)
HUMNL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.32%)
KEL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.64%)
MLCF 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
OGDC 70.86 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.8%)
PAEL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.94%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
TPL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
TPLP 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
TREET 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
TRG 109.53 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (0.95%)
UNITY 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
WAVES 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.01%)
BR100 4,096 Increased By 17.7 (0.43%)
BR30 14,982 Increased By 79.7 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,314 Increased By 174.1 (0.42%)
KSE30 15,092 Increased By 50.5 (0.34%)
Oct 31, 2022
Palm oil may revisit Oct 25 high of 4,263 ringgit

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2022 09:49am
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may revisit its Oct. 25 high of 4,263 ringgit per tonne, as it may have resumed its uptrend from the Sept. 28 low of 3,220 ringgit.

A rising trendline remains intact, suggesting a steady uptrend which is riding on a wave E that could travel far above 4,263 ringgit.

Based on the depth of the fall from 4,263 ringgit, the wave E could extend to 4,600 ringgit.

Support is at 4,105 ringgit, a break below which may be followed by a drop into 3,929-4,007 ringgit range.

On the daily chart, the contract jumped above 4,070 ringgit after briefly piercing below this support on Oct. 28.

It may have completed a pullback towards an inverted head-and-shoulders.

The pattern indicates a target of 4,495 ringgit.

Palm oil surge 4% as Russia withdraws from Black Sea export deal

A close of the price below 4,070 ringgit on Monday would suggest the extension of the pullback towards 3,891 ringgit.

Palm Oil

