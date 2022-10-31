AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

APP Published 31 Oct, 2022 05:55am
BEIJING: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he expected to further deepen strategic relations and enhance trade and business ties with China during his upcoming visit.

“I hope the visit will result in further cementing our strategic relations and enhancing business and trade with China,” he told China Global Television Network (CGTN) in an interview.

The prime minister is scheduled to begin an official visit to China on November 1. It’s his first visit to China since he took office in April.

Shehbaz Sharif is among the first batch of foreign leaders to visit China after the conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing.

“I feel really honoured and deeply touched and it’s very heart warming to know that I am one of the first leaders from the world visiting my brotherly and friendly country China. That shows and reflects the depth of our friendship and strength of our understanding and our bond,” he added.

The prime minister said that he looks forward to his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang and Chinese leadership to enhance cooperation in various fields.

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Regarding assistance extended by China for the flood-hit people in Pakistan, he expressed gratitude for the Chinese leadership, people and companies who have generously contributed.

“China has supplied food items, medicines, mosquito nets and lots of other items for the flood-affected people,” he added.

He said that the Chinese leadership had contributed in a very big way and they want to know from the Pakistani government what else China could do to support the flood-stricken people.

Appreciating the rapid development of China in economic, social and cultural fields, he opined that China believes in globalization and he wanted to emulate the Chinese model of economic development.

About China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which has entered a high-quality second phase, he said that the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has transformed the energy sector and infrastructure in Pakistan.

The road network constructed under CPEC in all parts of the country has shortened the travelling time and now people could easily reach from one place to another, he added.

The prime minister said he would also discuss expanding the role of CPEC under the Belt and Road Initiative.

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

