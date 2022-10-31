Arshad probe team interrogates Khurram, brother

NAIROBI: A two-member inquiry committee, set up to investigate the murder of renowned journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif, quizzed Khurram Ahmed, who was driving the vehicle carrying the slain senior journalist and his brother Waqar Ahmed in Kenya.

Reports said that the investigation team questioned Waqar Ahmed and Khurram Ahmed about the murder of Arshad Sharif. The Ahmed brothers were hosting a slain journalist in Kenya.

According to sources, Khurram and Waqar Ahmed, who hosted Arshad Sharif in Kenya, described the shooting incident as a “misidentification”. Waqar Ahmed told the probe team that he hosted Arshad Sharif at his friend’s request and ruled out that President and CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal had asked him to host senior journalist.

“I met Arshad Sharif only once and that too on a meal,” Waqar Ahmed told the investigation team, adding that he had invited senior journalist for a meal at his lodge outside Nairobi. “On the incident day, Arshad had a meal with us at our lodge. After the meal, Arshad Sharif left with my brother Khurram in car and half an hour later there was a report of firing on the vehicle,” he told the team.

Waqar Ahmed told the investigation team that his brother Khurram miraculously survived the incident and they handed over his iPad and mobile phone to the Kenyan authorities. The two brothers told the Pakistani investigating officers that the slain journalist was planning to move to Nairobi and for that, he extended his visa too.

It is pertinent to mention here that the two-member team, consisting of FIA and Intelligence Bureau officers, is currently present in Kenya to investigate the murder of Sharif.