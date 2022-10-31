AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Red Zone extension enough reason to ignite confrontation: Rashid

PPI Published 31 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has warned that government’s expansion of the Red Zone to Zero Point will gave way to political confrontation adding that the decision also negates the Supreme Court order.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, Sheikh Rashid wrote: “The government’s decision to expand the Red Zone area of Islamabad is a reason enough to invite a political confrontation. The extension of the Red Zone area to Zero Point is a denial of the Supreme Court’s permission for the long march. The institutions have also said that there is no restriction on holding a peaceful march. On Friday, November 4, we will accord a historic welcome to the long march from Rawat to Islamabad.”

He went on to tweet: “The government is running away from elections. Offer of negotiations is just a bluff. Those who originally hold power they should conduct elections for the betterment of the country. Confronting with the will of people means destruction of economy and default. The FIA is putting pressure on the Punjab police to arrest me. There will be a hearing on my petition for my pre-arrest bail in the Lahore High Court on Oct 31.”

Sheikh Rashid Red Zone PTI long march Awami Muslim League

Comments

1000 characters

Red Zone extension enough reason to ignite confrontation: Rashid

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Status change from FTR to MTR: AGP asks FBR to recover about Rs2bn taxes

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

No one will be allowed to create crises: PM

TV journalist crushed to death after falling from Imran Khan’s container

Arshad probe team interrogates Khurram, brother

Read more stories