USC introduces system for purchasing subsidised items

ISLAMABAD: On the special orders of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Utility Stores Corporation (USC) is providing subsidies on basic essential commodities for the convenience of the people across the country. These essential commodities include flour, sugar, ghee, pulses and rice. USC is striving its best to make the subsidy being provided to general public more easy and transparent.

From November 1, customers of Utility Stores Corporation will have to send SMS (message) with their ID card number to 5566 from their mobile before coming to the store and in response they will be provided with a one-time password (OTP) for the purchase. The customers at any utility stores will be able to purchase subsidized items by showing the One Time Password (OTP) and ID card.

Through this new system, consumers will be facilitated in purchasing subsidized items at utility stores. This system will save not only precious time of customer but will enable subsidizing items (flour, sugar, ghee, rice, pulses) in a very transparent manner so that only those who are eligible for the subsidy will be benefited and the rights of deserving people should not be violated. It should be noted that one time password (OTP) and ID card are not required for purchase of items other than subsidized items.

