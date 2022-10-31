AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden votes in US midterm elections

AFP Published 31 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

WILMINGTON: President Joe Biden cast his ballot in the US midterms Saturday, participating in early voting ahead of elections that could cost his Democrats their Congressional majority.

Accompanied by his granddaughter Natalie, who was voting for the first time, Biden cast his ballot in his hometown of Wilmington in the eastern state of Delaware.

Wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses and a navy blue blazer, the president emerged from the polling station with an “I Voted” sticker affixed to his lapel.

Biden voted just days after the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was attacked at their California home.

The president condemned the tense political climate in the United States, which he said was exacerbated by the false claims of former president Donald Trump and his followers that the last election was stolen.

“It’s one thing to condemn the violence,” Biden told reporters. “But you can’t condemn the violence unless you condemn those people who continue to argue the election was not real, that it’s being stolen.”

The intruder at the Pelosi home fractured her husband’s skull but had intended to target the speaker herself, who, it turned out, was away in Washington.

Biden, nonetheless, assured reporters Saturday that he was “feeling good” just over a week from the election.

That said, the vast majority of polls predict that the Republican opposition will regain control of the House of Representatives.

Midterm elections are traditionally unfavorable to the ruling party, and the November vote looks to be no exception, barring a huge surprise.

“This is not a referendum. It’s a choice,” Biden said. “It’s a fundamental choice, a choice between two very different visions for the country.”

Many Americans have already cast their ballots in early voting, either by mail or directly at a polling station.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are on the ballot, as well as 35 Senate seats, just over a third of the upper chamber. Votes will also be cast for governors in dozens of states, as well as thousands of other county and state positions.

Donald Trump Joe Biden Nancy Pelosi Election

Comments

1000 characters

Biden votes in US midterm elections

CASA-1000: Alternate options being explored to resume work

MoF Outlook: Challenges ahead as flood damages to impact whole economy

PM foresees further deepening of strategic ties

Fed set for further steep rate hike as recession fears loom

Shifting to Thar coal: CPPCL said to have set ‘inflexible’ conditions

Status change from FTR to MTR: AGP asks FBR to recover about Rs2bn taxes

‘I wasn’t raised in any dictator’s nursery’: Imran Khan

No one will be allowed to create crises: PM

TV journalist crushed to death after falling from Imran Khan’s container

Arshad probe team interrogates Khurram, brother

Read more stories