Digital training programme: UBL partners with Habib University

KARACHI: UBL and Habib University have entered into an agreement for Level Up, Pakistan’s first design and digital training programme. An MoU ceremony to mark the occasion was recently held at UBL’s Head Office, in Karachi. Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO, UBL and Wasif Rizvi, President Habib University alongside other senior members from both organizations attended the event.

“As Pakistan’s most innovative and progressive bank, this programme personifies the essence of UBL’s vision, combining the use of cutting-edge technology to provide digital financial services, with investment in young tech-talent of Pakistan. Successful candidates will work at UBL’s state of the art Digital Lab, providing them a taste of real industry problems and putting theoretical solutions into practice. We are very excited about this program and look forward to providing the youth of Pakistan a rich diversity of career opportunities at UBL,” said UBL President Shazad G. Dada.

“Habib University prides itself on providing a contextually grounded education through our industry linkages. This partnership with UBL helps us deepen our engagement with industry, and provide practical learning opportunities to fresh graduates,” added President Habib University, Wasif Rizvi.

Level Up is an experiential, nine-month training programme designed to introduce the youth to digital financial services and train them to design and take the lead in providing digital solutions to market. The programme is open to recent graduates from all universities across Pakistan.

