AGL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
ANL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
AVN 74.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.79%)
BOP 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.56%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.07%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 52.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.34%)
FCCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.15%)
FLYNG 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
GGGL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.51%)
GGL 15.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
GTECH 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.02%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.16%)
KEL 2.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.37%)
LOTCHEM 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.36%)
MLCF 26.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.6%)
OGDC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.85%)
PAEL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.58%)
PIBTL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.94%)
PRL 16.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.54%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
TELE 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.05%)
TPL 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
TPLP 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
TREET 21.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
TRG 109.62 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.03%)
UNITY 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
WAVES 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.26%)
BR100 4,094 Increased By 16.3 (0.4%)
BR30 14,981 Increased By 78.8 (0.53%)
KSE100 41,306 Increased By 165.2 (0.4%)
KSE30 15,090 Increased By 48.7 (0.32%)
Oct 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Digital training programme: UBL partners with Habib University

Press Release Published 31 Oct, 2022 07:52am
KARACHI: UBL and Habib University have entered into an agreement for Level Up, Pakistan’s first design and digital training programme. An MoU ceremony to mark the occasion was recently held at UBL’s Head Office, in Karachi. Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO, UBL and Wasif Rizvi, President Habib University alongside other senior members from both organizations attended the event.

“As Pakistan’s most innovative and progressive bank, this programme personifies the essence of UBL’s vision, combining the use of cutting-edge technology to provide digital financial services, with investment in young tech-talent of Pakistan. Successful candidates will work at UBL’s state of the art Digital Lab, providing them a taste of real industry problems and putting theoretical solutions into practice. We are very excited about this program and look forward to providing the youth of Pakistan a rich diversity of career opportunities at UBL,” said UBL President Shazad G. Dada.

“Habib University prides itself on providing a contextually grounded education through our industry linkages. This partnership with UBL helps us deepen our engagement with industry, and provide practical learning opportunities to fresh graduates,” added President Habib University, Wasif Rizvi.

Level Up is an experiential, nine-month training programme designed to introduce the youth to digital financial services and train them to design and take the lead in providing digital solutions to market. The programme is open to recent graduates from all universities across Pakistan.

