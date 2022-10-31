Fesco starts annual maintenance programme

FAISALABAD: On the special directives of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmad, annual maintenance program and tree trimming has been started on HT/LT lines in all five operation circles in FESCO jurisdiction including First, Second, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali and Jhang. The basic aim of this campaign is to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

In a letter issued by Chief Engineer Operations Nazar Muhammad Dub, special directions have been issued to the line staff to carry out full patrolling of at all 11KV feeders immediately to identify the location and nature of defect on the lines and informed him about the required necessary materials to remove the fault.

Special teams formed under the annual maintenance program of FESCO would set the jumpers of 11KV line, PG connectors, X-arms and D-sets, arrange the replacement of disc and pin insulators, tree trimming along the lines and will correct hotspots during night patrolling in Faisalabad, Jhang, Mianwali, Sargodha and Jhang circles. In addition, kites and flaxes hanging on 11KV-lines will also be removed. CEO FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmad will personally monitor the whole process.

