AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECB’s next rate move likely between 50 and 75 bps, Knot says

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2022 04:56pm
Follow us

AMSTERDAM: The European Central Bank (ECB) could hike its interest rates by 75 basis points again at its next policy meeting in December, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said on Sunday.

The central bank for the 19 countries that share the euro raised the interest rate it pays on bank deposits by 75 basis points last week, taking it 1.5%, its highest level since 2009.

“We will take a significant interest step again in December,” Knot said in an interview with Dutch TV programme Buitenhof, adding that is was likely that the next raise would be between 50 and 75 basis points.

“We are not in even half-time yet,” Knot said of the ECB’s fight against surging euro zone inflation.

ECB raises interest rates again, cuts bank subsidies

“We are still returning interest rates towards their neutral level, for which we will also need the December meeting.”

The ECB will keep tightening its monetary policy next year, Knot said, in an attempt to bring down inflation currently running at close to 10% in the single currency area.

“From 2023 we will play the second half, with smaller interest rate steps and by shrinking our balance sheet,” the Dutch central bank president said.

“Then we will be in the zone where we will effectively cool down the economy, which is necessary to bring inflation down from 10% to 2% in the next 18 to 24 months.”

ECB European Central Bank

Comments

1000 characters

ECB’s next rate move likely between 50 and 75 bps, Knot says

Dar takes major steps to tackle rupee volatility

Goldman Sachs sees Fed rates peaking at 5% in March

Pakistan said to buy 385,000 tonnes wheat in tender

Pakistan hammer Netherlands to keep T20 World Cup hopes alive

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

EU urges Russia to resume role in Ukraine grain export deal

UAE targets clean projects at 50% of energy mix by 2050

‘Lot of progress’ in India trade talks: UK foreign minister

Vote-count underway as polling ends in NA-45 Kurram by-election

China grants another 5bn Yuan on emergency grounds

Read more stories