FBR raises DGDIA’s strength to 19

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has increased the scope of the Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis (DGDIA) by increasing its overall strength to 19 including one Director General and six directors.

The FBR had created new Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis (DGDIA) to integrate the whole supply chain including manufacturers, dealers, distributors, wholesalers and retailers.

According to the notification, the six directors of Grade-19/20 would include Director Automation; Director SWAPS; Director POS; Director Digital Invoicing; Project Director Track and Trace (North) and Project Director Track and Trace (South). The remaining officials are deputy directors of the directorate.

In pursuance of Section 30CA of Sales Tax Act, 1990, a new Inland Revenue field formation namely Directorate General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis, Islamabad has been created with its Headquarters at Islamabad.

Director General, Directorate-General for Digital Invoicing and Analysis shall report to the Chairman, FBR through Member (IR-Operations), it added.

Directorate-General for Digital Invoicing and Analysis and Synchronized Withholding Agents System would integrate the sales tax supply chain and withholding agents, respectively. The FBR will give incentives to the withholding agents as well as the entire supply chain who would online report their sales and withholding data under the FBR’s new system.

The system will link the sales data of manufacturers, dealers, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers with the FBR’s system. The monthly sales tax information including payments of sales tax would be available to the FBR under the new system. Due to the online availability of data, the evasion of sales tax would not be possible.

A new Directorate-General for Digital Invoicing and Analysis has been provided in the Finance Act, 2021.

Under the new provision, the Directorate-General of Digital Invoicing and Analysis shall consist of director-general and as many directors, additional directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and such other officers as the Board may, by notification in the official gazette, appoint.

