Kurram NA-45 bypoll today: IK among 16 candidates

PESHAWAR: All is set to hold by-elections on the vacant seat of National Assembly constituency NA-45 Kurram district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today (Sunday).

According to details, the election campaign for by-polls concluded at midnight last night. A total of 16 candidates are in the run for the National Assembly seat.

Polling for the by-elections will commence at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break. By-elections in NA-45 Kurram would be held on October 30 (Sunday) and all arrangements have been finalized.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday said that there are 198,618 registered voters among which 111,349 are men and 87,269 are women.

He said that a total of 143 polling stations have been set up among 119 have been declared very sensitive while 24 polling stations are put in the category of sensitive.

A total of 359 polling booths will be established in these polling stations, including 190 for men and 169 for women.

District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram, Arbab Shafiullah said that preparations have been completed for by-elections in NA-45 and transportation of election material has been started. He said that 2,100 policemen have been deputed on polling duty.

No bar on Imran Khan to contest by-poll on 30th: IHC

The DPO urged political leaders and workers to abide by rules and cooperate with police to maintain peace during the by-election.

Provincial Election Commissioner Shamshad Khan has directed Commissioner Kohat division to make foolproof security arrangements for NA-45 Kurram by-poll, so that the voters could cast their votes without fear and risk.

PTI chief among 16 candidates including Jamil Khan of JUIF and Sher Muhammad Khan of JI that would contest election from NA-45 Kurram while independent candidates were also included in the contestants.

The provincial election commissioner asked all officers to play their active role in holding free, fair and impartial elections.

NA-45 Kurram was one of the four National Assembly constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where polling for the by-elections was scheduled to be held on Oct 16 but the ECP postponed it and fixed it for Oct 30.

In the other three-constituencies of NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar, former Prime Minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan had emerged victorious.

The candidates for NA-45 Kurram by-election include PTI chief Imran Khan, Jamil Khan of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, Sher Mohammad Khan of the Jamaat-i-Islami, former MNA Fakhar Zaman, who had vacated the seat and is the covering candidate for Imran, and independent candidates Mohammad Zahir Shah, Sarfaraz Khan, Abdul Khaliq, Shah Nawaz Khan, Khalilur Rehman, Abdul Qadir, Mohammad Shoaib, Sadiq Khan, Jahanzeb, Niaz Badshah, Eid Gul Mengal and Saifullah Khan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022