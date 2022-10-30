AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
‘Euro Village’ festival kicks off: EU envoy stresses need for strengthening trade ties

Ali Hussain Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan, Dr Riina Kionka Saturday emphasized the need for strengthening trade relations between the EU and Pakistan for the economic development of the country.

The ambassador was speaking at the launch of “Euro Village” festival, organized by the European Union and its member states, offered a unique opportunity to the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to experience European culture and heritage, music and food.

Through games and quizzes, interactive information displays, and various activities, visitors learned what the EU’s motto “Unity in Diversity” means in practice and how it applies also to Pakistan.

“We cherish the diverse cultures, languages, religions, histories and identities that coexist in Europe. They are part of our wealth, they shape our shared values, connect us and give us a joint sense of purpose. It is this common understanding of shared values and diversity that lies at the heart of our relations with the world – including with Pakistan,” said Dr. Kionka.

This edition of the Euro Village is special because this year the European Union and Pakistan celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations, she said, adding that the partnership in development, trade and political engagement, manifests that we are stronger together.

“Our partnership has evolved over the decades, as have Pakistan, the European Union and the world,” she added.

