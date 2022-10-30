AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
Minister releases Gandapur's purported audio leak

INP Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday played an allegedly audio call recording between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and an unknow person, in which he can be heard talking about bringing weapons and manpower for the march.

The Interior Minster held a press conference in Islamabad and released an alleged audio leak of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and an unknown man.

In the purported audio, the PTI leader can speak about bringing ammunition for the long march. The PTI leader and the other person were talking in the Pashto language, which the Interior Minister translated for media persons.

He said that Imran Khan is planning to stage bloodshed his purpose is not to stage a protest but induce violence. He wants to lead the country into a tragedy, he added.

Rana said that the purported audio leak of the former federal minister could not be ignored. Imran Khan wants a clash between people and security forces, he added.

The Interior Minister told that they have identified the person talking to the PTI leader in the audio leak. The PTI leadership wants dead bodies, and blame the institutions for them, he added.

Why PTI Chief gathering people on the Rawalpindi-Islamabad border? Ask Rana Sanaullah. Imran Khan’s claims about a peaceful protest are all lies, Rana said.

He said that there were armed men in the PTI long march yesterday as well they have gathered arms and ammunition from Gujarat too.

He added that the people of Lahore rejected PTI as not many people attended their march. Lahore’s population is 20 million while only 10,000 people joined the PTI march.

Ali Amin Gandapur PTI Rana Sanaullah audio leak

