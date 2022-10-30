AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pak-US ties improving once again, says envoy

INP Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said the relations between Pakistan and the US are once again on the path of holistic growth and expansion.

Addressing foreign students studying in the US universities at the international Students House in Washington DC, he said the two sides have re-energized their longstanding partnership.

He said that there is emphasis on strategic coordination and efforts are being made to accelerate the pace of engagement in areas of trade, investment, energy, agriculture and science and technology.

Masood Khan said Pakistan is likely to become a regional hub after the successful launch of thousands of tech start-ups in the past two years.

He highlighted that international venture capital firms have started financing Pakistan’s tech sector.

Referring to devastation caused by recent floods in Pakistan, the ambassador said it is imperative that the country is supported by the international community to rehabilitate displaced flood victims, rebuild a sustainable infrastructure and reconstruct the destroyed neighborhoods, schools and healthcare facilities.

United States Pak US ties Masood Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Pak-US ties improving once again, says envoy

Fundamental rights: IK makes passionate plea to CJP

Setting up of anti-riot unit: ECC approves Rs333.915m funds for FC

Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain exports deal

SECL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

Islamabad: strict security measures taken

Maryam again rejects IK’s early election demand

PM forms body to ensurelaw, order

AGP issues policy guidelines to FBR on blacklisted companies

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

FBR raises DGDIA’s strength to 19

Read more stories