PBC requests SC to withdraw notices against Babar, Faisal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Saturday urged Supreme Court of Pakistan to withdraw notices issued to advocates Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed for their undertakings on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in cases regarding holding of rally at the ground situated between Sectors H-9 and G-9, Islamabad on May 25.

The undertakings also mentioned that the rally would not cause any inconvenience at or blockage of Srinagar Highway, as well as, no inconvenience would be caused to the public and citizenry at large and the rally would be conducted in a peaceful and lawful manner without damaging any public or private property.

The PBC in a statement issued by Council’s acting secretary maintained that vice-chairman Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, and chairman Executive Committee Pir Muhammad Masood Chishti have expressed grave concern over the notices issued to Babar Awan and Faisal Fareed by Supreme Court in a case wherein both the advocates appeared on court’s call.

They said that both the lawyers assisted the court to the best of their experience and ability in very odd circumstances. “Neither Babar Awan nor Faisal Fareed, were party in the case of Islamabad High Court Bar Association, nor they filed their wakalatnamas and/or undertakings,” the statement added.

They stated that the lawyers throughout the country are deeply concerned about the independence of the Bar, as well as, the working of advocates in the judicial system. They are perturbed over issuance of notices to advocates who appeared for assistance of Court on notice of the court.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on 26th October, had directed SC office to send the intelligences agencies reports and the federal government’s contempt petitions PTI Chairman Imran Khan and advocates Babar Awan, and Faisal Fareed, who while representing the PTI chief gave an undertaking on his behalf to file their replies by 31-10–22. They were asked to answer the allegations levelled by the Additional Attorney General in light of the agencies’ reports.

