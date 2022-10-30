Investment projects: Governor assures Turkish firms of all possible facilities

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Saturday that Turkish companies will be provided with all possible facilities in investment projects.

He said this while speaking at a ceremony organized in connection with the Republic Day of Turkey. Consul General of Turkey Emar Ozbey, American Consul General William McCanulley, Iranian Consulate Muhammad Raza Naziri and others were also present.

The governor congratulated the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the people and the government on the 99th Republic Day of Turkey. He said that during the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif to Turkey, steps have been agreed to increase mutual trade twofold.

Moreover, talking to a delegation of Pakistan Plastic Traders Association led by Chairman Syed Azmat Ali Shah, the governor said that promotion of economic activities is very important for the social and economic development of any society. He said that the role of the business community in the economy of the country as well as in welfare works is commendable. He further said that Insha Allah, the nation will get rid of inflation and other problems with better decisions very soon.

Syed Azmat Ali Shah said that Pakistan cannot afford long march as such activities cause problems for traders.

