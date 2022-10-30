Faisalabad’s master plan reviewed

FAISALABAD: Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz has emphasised that the Faisalabad master plan should be compatible with future requirements regarding organized and durable city development for which all administrative and technical aspects should be kept in view so that no weakness or deficiency be left in any point for achieving full confidence of all stakeholders.

He was presiding over a meeting to review the updated status of 20 years Faisalabad Master Plan which was being compiled under the supervision of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA). Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Director General FDA Dr. Zahid Ikram, Director Development Dr. Naveed Iftikhar Aulakh, MD WASA Jabbar Anwar and officers of FDA, Metropolitan Corporation were also present.

During the meeting, the technical experts of the private company working on the master plan gave a briefing about the salient features of master plan and informed that different zones had beed earmarked for organized and systematic city development. They maintained that zoning of land use, graveyards, bus stands, hospitals, educational institutions, industrial units and other socio-economic sectors had been included in the master plan.

Divisional Commissioner reviewed the different aspects of master plan and said that an integrated strategy should be adopted for the formulation of the Master Plan so that the proposals of all the concerned departments and their services could consolidate for better service delivery in this regard. Adding he said that the development requirements of the city of Faisalabad under the arrangements of FDA should be in line with the future requirements to meet the challenges confronted to city development for ensuring sustainable and long-term planning.

During the meeting, DG FDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Ikram pointed out some technical and administrative issues regarding finalize the master plan.

