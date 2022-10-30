PCMA elects office-bearers

KARACHI: Muhammad Qasim Sonija has been elected unopposed as chairman of Pakistan Cloth Merchant Associate (PCMA) for the year 2022-23.

Others have been elected include, Muhammad Yaqoob Bawany senior vice chairman, and, Muhammad Hashim vice chairman.

Those who have been elected as members of the executive committee include Muhammad Hashim, Omair Mirza, Sikander H A Ghaffar, Muhammad Arif Sonija, and Muhammad Yaqoob.

Existing executive members clouded Muhammad Qasim Sonija, Muhammad Yaqoob Bawany, Muhammad Ashraf Lakhani, Saeedullah Khan, and Muhammad Abid Chinoy.

