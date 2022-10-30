AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper drifts lower

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2022 03:57am
Follow us

LONDON: Copper slid on Friday as bullish investors shed long positions while the dollar strengthened and top metals consumer China reported more corona virus cases and renewed lockdowns.

Lead, however, soared after the Bloomberg Commodity index said it would include the metal in its benchmark. Three month lead on the London Metal Exchange jumped as much as 8.3% after Bloomberg announced the addition to its commodity index in 2023.

It pared gains to $1,987 a tonne by 1600 GMT, still up 6.5%. Copper and other base metals extended losses after strong US consumer spending data kept the Federal Reserve on track for another big rate hike. LME copper eased 2.8% to $7,550.50 a tonne after touching its highest in nearly three weeks on Wednesday.

“The longs are getting out after being sucked into a false break higher earlier in the week and now the market is waiting for a clear sign of where we’re heading next,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen. Now that LME copper had broken through support at the 21-day moving average around $7,580, prices would likely extend lower to to $7,350, he said.

“The outlook for recovery in China continues to be postponed, so it extends the period of demand uncertainty,” Hansen added. China on Friday reported a rise in Covid-19 infections while cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest have been ramping up Covid-19 curbs.

Copper US consumer LME Ole Hansen

Comments

1000 characters

Copper drifts lower

Fundamental rights: IK makes passionate plea to CJP

Setting up of anti-riot unit: ECC approves Rs333.915m funds for FC

Russia suspends participation in Ukraine grain exports deal

SECL seeks permanent exemption from IFRS-9

Islamabad: strict security measures taken

Maryam again rejects IK’s early election demand

PM forms body to ensurelaw, order

AGP issues policy guidelines to FBR on blacklisted companies

Oil rate cut may not benefit consumers if PL adjusted

FBR raises DGDIA’s strength to 19

Read more stories