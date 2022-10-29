AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

Fazal Sher Published October 29, 2022 Updated October 29, 2022 09:41am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday summoned former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an inquiry related to the audio leaks regarding cypher to appear before it on November 1.

According to notice issued by the agency, the subject inquiry has been registered by FIA’s Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) and inquiry team has been constituted by FIA on the directions of federal cabinet to probe into the matter of conversation of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his political associates and former secretary to the Prime Minister, available on internet regarding cyber message received from Parep, Washington.

Leaked audiotapes on cipher: Cabinet decides to employ get-tough policy against IK

It says that you (Qureshi) are directed to appear in person before the inquiry team to record his statement at FIA headquarters on November 1. It is pertinent to mention here that former foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood also appeared before the investigation team at FIA Headquarters in connection of ongoing inquiry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shah Mahmood Qureshi FIA Imran Khan audio leaks cypher

Comments

1000 characters

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Embittered but confident Imran Khan kicks off ‘long march’

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Read more stories