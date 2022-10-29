Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Friday summoned former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an inquiry related to the audio leaks regarding cypher to appear before it on November 1.

According to notice issued by the agency, the subject inquiry has been registered by FIA’s Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW) and inquiry team has been constituted by FIA on the directions of federal cabinet to probe into the matter of conversation of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his political associates and former secretary to the Prime Minister, available on internet regarding cyber message received from Parep, Washington.

It says that you (Qureshi) are directed to appear in person before the inquiry team to record his statement at FIA headquarters on November 1. It is pertinent to mention here that former foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood also appeared before the investigation team at FIA Headquarters in connection of ongoing inquiry.

