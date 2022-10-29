AGL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.64%)
ANL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.85%)
AVN 74.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.71%)
BOP 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.02%)
CNERGY 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.91%)
EFERT 81.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.79%)
EPCL 52.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.25%)
FCCL 14.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
FFL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-5.42%)
FLYNG 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.86%)
GGGL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.35%)
GGL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.46%)
GTECH 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-4.38%)
KEL 2.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 28.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.23%)
MLCF 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.21%)
OGDC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.4%)
PAEL 15.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.5%)
PIBTL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.11%)
PRL 16.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.09%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.37%)
TPL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-7.48%)
TPLP 16.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.22%)
TREET 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.25%)
TRG 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-5.24%)
UNITY 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.19%)
WAVES 10.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-6.73%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.62%)
BR100 4,078 Decreased By -57.8 (-1.4%)
BR30 14,902 Decreased By -384.5 (-2.52%)
KSE100 41,140 Decreased By -462.5 (-1.11%)
KSE30 15,041 Decreased By -248.9 (-1.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate panel told: 152 big climatic events pushed up food insecurity in country

Wasim Iqbal Published 29 Oct, 2022 06:42am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel was informed on Friday that the country witnessed 152 extreme climatic events – in the last two decades – which led to an increase in food insecurity.

The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, which met here with Senator Seemi Ezdi in the chair, was told by the climate change ministry that “in just one year, the country has witnessed a 300 percent increase in GLOF incidents rising sea levels threaten the existence of cities such as Thatta, Badin and Karachi”.

The World Bank had estimated Pakistan flood losses at $40 billion, they said, adding in wake of the pledges made during previous COP26, Pakistan is in the frontline for advocacy for climate finance that is most essential for any progress on environment and climate issues.

The committee was informed that Pakistan is suggesting development of a transparent mechanism clearly defining Climate Finance needs and encouraging simplified procedures for its access. Forums for advocacy would include high level roundtables with the Prime Minister; bilateral engagements at the ministerial levels and negotiations on eight dedicated streams by the country delegation.

Side events by country delegation and civil society members would include airing of videos showcasing Pakistan’s vulnerability to Climate Change in the recent floods.

Deliberating over the living Indus initiative, the committee was informed that the Indus has supported life for the past 5,000 years; yet in the next 100 years, this may not be possible due to drastic climate and steps are required to be taken immediately.

The challenges faced by the Indus are the degrading ecosystem of the basin and unchecked pollution. Poor planning and inadequate mechanism of finance for projects are other factors that have contributed to the deterioration of the basin.

The United Nations has assisted the ministry of climate change to develop a detailed report on River Indus to develop a comprehensive strategy for restoration of river Indus as a living river.

The report recommends 25 interventions out of which 15 are related to flood resilience.

The committee while questioning measures taken to preserve the Indus Delta recommended alternative options and stressed the need for prompt and timely funding.

The ministry while stressing the need for a more proactive approach from provinces stressed the need for the involvement of the indigenous population living in close proximity of the basin.

Discussing the ravages of floods members of the Committee stressed the need to visit all flood affected areas in an attempt to recommend measures to control flood damage of this magnanimity in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

climate change COP26 Senate panel food insecurity Floods in Pakistan extreme climatic events

Comments

1000 characters

Senate panel told: 152 big climatic events pushed up food insecurity in country

Pakistan, KSA agree to increase cooperation in energy, other sectors

PM likely to seek debt relief from China

No extension of IT return filing deadline: FBR

Assets declared under two statutes not subject to CVT: expert

PTBA urges FBR to remove bottlenecks

Embittered but confident Imran Khan kicks off ‘long march’

Audio leaks probe: FIA summons Qureshi

ECC allows TCP to import wheat, urea

PCGA demands govt take notice of cotton trade ‘crisis’

Small-scale traders: FBR says simple tax return form in Urdu to be notified

Read more stories