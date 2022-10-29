Senate panel told: 152 big climatic events pushed up food insecurity in country

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel was informed on Friday that the country witnessed 152 extreme climatic events – in the last two decades – which led to an increase in food insecurity.

The Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, which met here with Senator Seemi Ezdi in the chair, was told by the climate change ministry that “in just one year, the country has witnessed a 300 percent increase in GLOF incidents rising sea levels threaten the existence of cities such as Thatta, Badin and Karachi”.

The World Bank had estimated Pakistan flood losses at $40 billion, they said, adding in wake of the pledges made during previous COP26, Pakistan is in the frontline for advocacy for climate finance that is most essential for any progress on environment and climate issues.

The committee was informed that Pakistan is suggesting development of a transparent mechanism clearly defining Climate Finance needs and encouraging simplified procedures for its access. Forums for advocacy would include high level roundtables with the Prime Minister; bilateral engagements at the ministerial levels and negotiations on eight dedicated streams by the country delegation.

Side events by country delegation and civil society members would include airing of videos showcasing Pakistan’s vulnerability to Climate Change in the recent floods.

Deliberating over the living Indus initiative, the committee was informed that the Indus has supported life for the past 5,000 years; yet in the next 100 years, this may not be possible due to drastic climate and steps are required to be taken immediately.

The challenges faced by the Indus are the degrading ecosystem of the basin and unchecked pollution. Poor planning and inadequate mechanism of finance for projects are other factors that have contributed to the deterioration of the basin.

The United Nations has assisted the ministry of climate change to develop a detailed report on River Indus to develop a comprehensive strategy for restoration of river Indus as a living river.

The report recommends 25 interventions out of which 15 are related to flood resilience.

The committee while questioning measures taken to preserve the Indus Delta recommended alternative options and stressed the need for prompt and timely funding.

The ministry while stressing the need for a more proactive approach from provinces stressed the need for the involvement of the indigenous population living in close proximity of the basin.

Discussing the ravages of floods members of the Committee stressed the need to visit all flood affected areas in an attempt to recommend measures to control flood damage of this magnanimity in the future.

